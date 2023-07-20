Supernatural views

Monday, July 17:

We’ll hear music from To Terrapin, a live release from the Grateful Dead that captures the band in Hartford, Connecticut during a particularly strong run of shows in May 1977. We’ll also hear selections from M. Ward’s latest, Supernatural Thing.

Tuesday, July 18:

Post rock band Pelican is reissuing its classic album The Fire in our Throats Will Beckon the Thaw in remixed form. We’ll hear selections from the original LP as well as music from bassist Bryan Beller’s debut album View.

Wednesday, July 19:

Listen for selections from Star Eaters Delight, the latest from Lael Neale as well as music from Jenny Lewis’ new effort, Joy’All.

Thursday, July 20:

We’ll hear selections from Gov’t Mule’s Peace… Like a River and M. Ward’s Supernatural Thing.

Friday, July 21:

We’ll hear music from Death Wish Blues, the new collaborative effort from Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton as well as selections from Jd Simo, Duane Betts, and Handsome Jack.

Saturday, July 22:

Fallen is the new release from Wayne Gottstine. We’ll hear music from that LP plus selections from J Hacha de Zola, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Lucinda Williams.