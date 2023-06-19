Waiting to get over

Monday, June 19

Durand Jones is perhaps best known as leader of Durand Jones & The Indications but he’s just released his first solo LP, Wait Til I Get Over, and from the debut from Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys in The Campfire, Wronger.

Tuesday, June 20

We’ll hear selections from Jon Regen’s upcoming album, Satisfied Mind, as well as music from Peace… Like A River, the latest by Gov’t Mule.

Wednesday, June 21:

We mark the first day of summer with music from B.B. King, Husker Du, Asia, and more.

Thursday, June 22

Hear music from Friday Afternoon in the Universe, the classic LP by Medeski, Martin & Wood. The album recently made its vinyl debut plus selections from Sco-Mule, the collaboration between Gov’t Mule and guitar legend John Scofield.

Friday, June 23

Listen for selections from Outside the Lines by Misty Blues as well as music from Gov’t Mule’s latest, Peace… Like A River.

Saturday, June 24

We’ll hear music from Wronger, the debut from Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys in The Campfire and Heart Is the Hero, the latest from The Wood Brothers.