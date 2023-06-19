© 2023 KMUW
Music
Strange Currency

Waiting to get over

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 19, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT

Monday, June 19

Durand Jones is perhaps best known as leader of Durand Jones & The Indications but he’s just released his first solo LP, Wait Til I Get Over, and from the debut from Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys in The Campfire, Wronger. 

Tuesday, June 20 

We’ll hear selections from Jon Regen’s upcoming album, Satisfied Mind, as well as music from Peace… Like A River, the latest by Gov’t Mule.

Wednesday, June 21: 

We mark the first day of summer with music from B.B. King, Husker Du, Asia, and more.

Thursday, June 22 

Hear music from Friday Afternoon in the Universe, the classic LP by Medeski, Martin & Wood. The album recently made its vinyl debut plus selections from Sco-Mule, the collaboration between Gov’t Mule and guitar legend John Scofield.

Friday, June 23 

Listen for selections from Outside the Lines by Misty Blues as well as music from Gov’t Mule’s latest, Peace… Like A River. 

Saturday, June 24 

We’ll hear music from Wronger, the debut from Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys in The Campfire and Heart Is the Hero, the latest from The Wood Brothers.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
