Funky nothingness and a peaceful river

Monday, June 12

Weathervanes is the new release from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from Live at Berkley 1971, a new archival recording from Stephen Stills captured live at the peak of his solo career success. The album includes Stills staples such as “Love the One You’re With” and “Black Queen” as well as a guest appearance from David Crosby on “You Don’t Have to Cry” and “The Lee Shore.”

Tuesday, June 13

Fallen is the new electric-driven release from Wayne Gottstine. The record is comprised mostly of songs that he recorded as acoustic compositions with Split Lip Rayfield over the course of two decades. We’ll hear selections from this release as well as music from Gov’t Mule’s Dose release.

Wednesday, June 14

Wronger is the debut album from Cowboys in the Campfire, led by Tommy Stinson, formerly of the Replacements. The album leans into Stinson’s roots in country music and beyond. Listen for selections from that as well as from the new EP by Keo & Them.

Thursday, June 15

At the end of the 1960s, Frank Zappa disbanded the Mothers of Invention and set his sights on a solo career. He recorded one album, the jazz-inflected Hot Rats, and set about following it up with a similar record. Those sessions never yielded a fully realized LP but did contain a number of completed compositions and jams. Recently uncovered by Zappa archivist Joe Travers those sessions will be released as Funky Nothingness this summer. We’ll hear some selections from that effort on this episode as well as music from the new live release from Bob Dylan, Shadow Kingdom.

Friday, June 16

We’ll hear brand-new music from blues legend Bobby Rush as well as music from Freddie King, Buddy Guy, and much more.

Saturday, June 17

We’ll hear music from the new Gov’t Mule LP, Peace …Like A River, as well as Brothers and Sisters from the Allman Brothers Band. The latter record is the subject of an upcoming book about one of the most critical moments in the history of the Macon, Georgia-based band.

