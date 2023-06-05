A bluegrass vacation

Monday, June 5

Bluegrass Vacation is the new release from singer-songwriter Robbie Fulks. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from The Wood Brothers, Jason Isbell, and Drive-By Truckers.

Tuesday, June 6

LaVette! is the new release from veteran soul singer Bettye LaVette. We’ll hear music from that recording on this episode as well as selections from featured artists Gov’t Mule, Tommy Stinson, and Jason Isbell.

Wednesday, June 7

Come Back To Me is the latest release from vocalist Peter One. Listen for music from that as well as selections by Social Cinema, The Cavves, and Gov’t Mule.

Thursday, June 8

We’ll hear music from the latest release by Gov’t Mule, Peace…Like A River, as well as selections from Jason Isbell’s acclaimed album Southeastern and music from The Dirty South by Drive-By Truckers. That 2004 LP is being reissued this summer in expanded form.

Friday, June 9

We’ll hear music from Gov’t Mule’s Heavy Load Blues and selections from Matt Andersen’s The Big Bottle of Joy.

Saturday, June 10

During a summer, 1994 break from the rigorous road schedule for the Allman Brothers Band, Warren Haynes, Allen Woody, and Matt Abts retreated to a Florida recording studio to record a series of demos for their side project, Gov’t Mule. Those sessions yielded a few songs that would go on to become Gov’t Mule favorites, including “Blind Man in the Dark.” The sessions were finally issued in 2016 at The Tel-Star Sessions. We’ll hear music from that release on this episode as well as selections from the Grateful Dead’s From the Mars Hotel.