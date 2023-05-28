© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Strange Currency

Settle down into a new month

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 28, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT

Monday, May 29

We’ll hear selections from Settle Down in A Guest Bedroom, the latest from Wichita’s The Cavves, plus music from Rodney Crowell’s The Chicago Sessions.

Tuesday, May 30

We’ll hear new music from Low Cut Connie, The Cavves, and Parker Millsap as well as Rudy Love & The Encore.

Wednesday, May 31

We close out our May features with music from David Lord, Josh Ritter, The Cavves, and Parker Millsap.

Thursday, June 1

We preview our June features: Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Tommy Stinson, and Gov’t Mule. Plus new music from M. Ward, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, and more.

Friday, June 2

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Gov’t Mule, Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys in The Campfire, J Hacha de Zola, and Jon Regen. Plus Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and a new project from former Clash bassist Paul Simonon.

Saturday, June 3

We’ll hear music from Satisfied Mind, the upcoming record by Jon Regen, plus music from the latest by Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit.

Tags
Strange Currency music
Stay Connected
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin