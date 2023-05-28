Settle down into a new month

Monday, May 29

We’ll hear selections from Settle Down in A Guest Bedroom, the latest from Wichita’s The Cavves, plus music from Rodney Crowell’s The Chicago Sessions.

Tuesday, May 30

We’ll hear new music from Low Cut Connie, The Cavves, and Parker Millsap as well as Rudy Love & The Encore.

Wednesday, May 31

We close out our May features with music from David Lord, Josh Ritter, The Cavves, and Parker Millsap.

Thursday, June 1

We preview our June features: Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Tommy Stinson, and Gov’t Mule. Plus new music from M. Ward, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, and more.

Friday, June 2

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Gov’t Mule, Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys in The Campfire, J Hacha de Zola, and Jon Regen. Plus Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and a new project from former Clash bassist Paul Simonon.

Saturday, June 3

We’ll hear music from Satisfied Mind, the upcoming record by Jon Regen, plus music from the latest by Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit.