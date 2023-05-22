David Lord, Parker Millsap, David Lord, The Cavves

Monday, May 22

We’ll hear selections from Settle Down in A Guest Bedroom, the latest from Wichita’s The Cavves, plus music from Rodney Crowell’s The Chicago Sessions.

Tuesday, May 23

Listen for selections from Robert Plant’s covers-intensive collection Dreamland as well as music from Josh Ritter’s latest, Spectral Lines.

Wednesday, May 24

We celebrate the birthday of Bob Dylan with selections from Bonnie Raitt, Odetta, Bettye LaVette, Solomon Burke, Isaac Hayes, and many others.

Thursday, May 25

We mark Africa Day with selections from King Crimson, Peter Gabriel, Ebo Taylor, and Tony Allen.

Friday, May 26

Dreaming Out Loud is the upcoming effort from Gov’t Mule. Listen for music from that as well as selections from Matt Andersen’s The Big Bottle of Joy.

Saturday, May 27

Deliver Me From Nowhere is the new book by Warren Zanes. It’s in part the story of how Bruce Springsteen recorded his classic 1982 album, Nebraska, which serves as a singular work in the New Jersey-raised musicians output. We’ll hear music from Nebraska as well as selections from Leon Russell, whose life is examined in a new book by musician Bill Janovitz of the band Buffalo Tom.

