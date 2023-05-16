The Cavves, Parker Millsap, David Lord, Josh Ritter

Monday, May 15

Wilderness Within You is the latest effort from Nashville-based singer-songwriter Parker Millsap. We’ll hear music from that effort as well as from Heart Is The Hero, the new album from The Wood Brothers.

Tuesday, May 16

Listen for selections from David Lord’s Forest Standards Vol.1 release as well as music from The Cavves, Gov’t Mule, and Social Cinema.

Wednesday, May 17

The Chicago Sessions is the new, critically acclaimed album from Rodney Crowell. We’ll hear music from that as well as selections from the new deluxe edition of Norah Jones’ Little Broken Hearts.

Thursday, May 18

We’ll hear music from Dave McMurray’s new release, Grateful Deadication 2, featuring jazz-inflected takes on classics from the Grateful Dead songbook. Plus: Music from Jon Regen’s upcoming effort, Satisfied Mind.

Friday, May 19

Listen for selections from Taj Mahal’s acclaimed new release, Savoy, as well as Matt Andersen’s most recent, The Big Bottle of Joy.

Saturday, May 20

We’ll hear brand-new music from The Cavves, as well as Jon Regen, Dave McMurray, David Lord, and more.