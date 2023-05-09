Monday, May 8

Blue Mountain is the 2016 album from Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir. The record features members of the band The National as well as members of Weir’s solo band, Wolf Bros. Additionally, a number of songs were co-written with acclaimed writer Josh Ritter. We’ll hear music from Blue Mountain as well as songs from Ritter’s latest, Spectral Lines.

Tuesday, May 9

We’ll hear music from Without a Tribe, the upcoming album from New Jersey-based artist J Hacha de Zola, plus selections from David Lord’s Forest Standards Vol.3.

Wednesday, 10

Released in 2005, The Delivery by Solagget features some of the earliest recorded performances of guitarist David Lord. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from Lord’s latest, Forest Standards Vol.3. Plus new music from The Cavves, Rudy Love & The Encore, and Social Cinema.

Thursday, May 11

Grateful Dedication 2 is the new release from saxophonist Dave McMurray and features his unique take on a host of Grateful Dead favorites. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as from The Cavves’ Venture Out release.

Friday, May 12

Listen for music from Heart Is the Hero, the latest from The Wood Brothers as well as GA-20’s Live in Loveland.

Saturday, May 13

The Chicago Sessions is the new release from songwriting legend Rodney Crowell. We’ll hear music from this Jeff Tweedy-produced album as well as songs from Parker Millsap’s Be Here Instead.