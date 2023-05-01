For your soul

Monday, May 1

We’ll hear music from the latest LP by Josh Ritter, Spectral Lines, as well as selections from Settle Down in a Guest Bedroom, the new recording from Wichita’s The Cavves.

Tuesday, May 2

Wilderness Within You is the latest effort from Nashville-based singer-songwriter Parker Millsap. We’ll hear music from that effort as well as from Heart Is The Hero, the new album from The Wood Brothers.

Wednesday, May 3

Listen for selections from David Lord’s Forest Standards Vol.1 release as well as music from The Cavves, Gov’t Mule, and Social Cinema.

Thursday, May 4

Satisfied Mind is the upcoming release from New York-based singer-songwriter Jon Regen. We’ll hear music from that effort as well as selections from Forest Standards Vol.3 from David Lord.

Friday, May 5

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Luka Nelson & Promise of the Real, Jon Regen, The Cavves, Rodney Crowell, and David Lord.

Saturday, May 6

Listen for music from John Coltrane’s Ballads LP as well as David Lord’s Forest Standard’s Vol.3.