Squint! We’re in for heavy weather

Monday, April 10

Released in 1977, Heavy Weather was the seventh album from jazz fusion pioneers Weather Report; it also became the band’s most commercially successful album and spawned the closest thing the group ever had to a mainstream hit, the single “Birdland.” We’ll hear selections from that release as well as new music from Rudy Love & The Encore, Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys In The Campfire, and Robbie Fulks, who returns to his bluegrass roots with a new LP, Bluegrass Vacation.

Tuesday, April 11

We’ll hear selections from Black Market, the 1976 album from Weather Report as well as music from Speak No Evil, the 1966 release from Weather Report co-founder Wayne Shorter.

Wednesday, April 12

We mark the birthday of musical innovator Herbie Hancock with selections from guest appearances he’s made on album by Bonnie Raitt, Simple Minds, and Santana from the rock world and from releases by Ron Carter, Joe Henderson, and George Benson in the jazz sphere. Plus music from his solo output, including from his album Thrust.

Thursday, April 13

We’ll hear music from ‘Round About Midnight, Miles Davis’ 1957 debut on the Columbia label, plus music from Weather Report’s Heavy Weather LP.

Friday, April 14

We’ll hear music from the self-titled 1990 debut album from Blues Traveler as well as selections from Matt Andersen’s Halfway Home By Morning.

Saturday, April 15

Listen for music from Julian Lage’s acclaimed album Squint and from Mike Keneally’s 2023 release, The Thing That Knowledge Can’t Eat.