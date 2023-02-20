Charms, fables, knowledge, and the natural boogie

Monday, February 20

Mute The Charm is the latest album from Tulsa’s instrumental rock outfit Unwed Sailor. The band is now celebrating a quarter century as a touring and recording entity and the new release draws upon the melodically driven rock of English bands such as New Order as well as the textural, ethereal sounds of post-rock. Listen for music from Mute The Charm plus new selections from Depeche Mode, Peter Gabriel, and from III, the latest by The Winery Dogs.

Tuesday, February 21

We’ll hear music from John Lee Hooker’s 1966 album, It Serve You Right To Suffer, his sole LP for jazz imprint Impulse, plus music from Taj Mahal’s latest, Savoy. We’ll also hear brand-new music from Texas singer-songwriter Robert Ellis, a selection from Willie Nelson and a track from Mute The Charm, the latest from Tulsa’s venerable instrumental rock outfit Unwed Sailor.

Wednesday, February 22

Mike Keneally’s latest album is The Thing That Knowledge Can’t Eat. The title comes from the writings of late workshop leader/author Malidoma Patrice Somé, whose book, Of Water and the Spirit: Ritual, Magic, and Initiation in the Life of an African Shaman, Keneally has quoted in writing about the album. A passage from that book reads: “In the culture of my people, the Dagara, we have no word for the supernatural. The closest we come to this concept is Yielbongura, ‘the thing that knowledge can’t eat.’ This word suggests that the life and power of certain things depend upon their resistance to the kind of categorizing knowledge that human beings apply to everything. In Western reality, there is a clear split between the spiritual and the material, between religious life and secular life. This concept is alien to the Dagara. For us, as for many indigenous cultures, the supernatural is part of our everyday lives. ”

We’ll hear selections from The Thing That Knowledge Can’t Eat as well as music from the latest by Wichita’s Team Tremolo, Conjured Light. That band features current and former members of Spirit of the Stairs, The Travel Guide, and singer-songwriter Jenny Wood.

Thursday, February 23

This Stupid World is the latest from indie rock favorites Yo La Tengo. We’ll hear music from that outing as well as selections from Indigo De Souza, Frank Zappa, and The Winery Dogs.

Friday, February 24

Natural Boogie is the 1974 release from Hound Dog Taylor and The HouseRockers. It was the second LP that Taylor released with the backing band The HouseRockers and the final to be issued in his lifetime. The Mississippi native passed in 1975 at the age of 60. We’ll hear music from Natural Boogie plus selections from Jeff Beck’s 2017 release, Live At The Hollywood Bowl featuring Beth Hart, Buddy Guy, and Jan Hammer.

Saturday, February 25

Danny Arakaki is perhaps best known as the guitarist and vocalist with the experimental band Garcia Peoples but he recently released the album Tumble In The Shade on visionary musician Ryley Walker’s Husky Pants Records. We’ll hear music from Tumble In The Shade, from Walker’s own Course In Fable, and from Mike Keneally’s The Thing That Knowledge Can’t Eat.