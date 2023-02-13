Paradise, playtime, and a day of romance

Monday, February 13

Though he is forever associated with the blues, in 1966 John Lee Hooker recorded one album, It Serves You Right To Suffer, for the jazz imprint Impulse. Despite this unusual home and his employment of jazz musicians, the record remains 100 percent pure Hooker and features some of his most memorable performances committed to tape. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from Ron Sexsmith, Kira Small, and Bobby “Blue” Bland.

Tuesday, February 14

We mark Valentine’s Day with selections form Richard and Linda Thompson, Billy Bragg (from his classic Workers Playtime LP), Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, Kira Small, and Bettye LaVette.

Wednesday, February 15

Live From Paradise is the new EP from Canadian singer-songwriter Jerry Leger. We’ll hear selections from that as well as music from Ron Sexsmith, Yasmin Williams, and Dr. John.

Thursday, February 16

We’ll hear selections from the latest release in Bob Dylan’s bootleg series, Fragments: Time Out Of Mind Sessions 1996-1997, plus selections from upcoming releases from Dom Flemons, Taj Mahal, and Ian Hunter.

Friday, February 17

Listen for blues selections from Otis Span, John Lee Hooker, Albert King, and Taj Mahal, from his upcoming release, Savoy.

Saturday, February 18

Listen for music from Etta James’ Burnin’ Down The House live LP as well as selections from Gov’t Mule, Jeff Beck, and The Winery Dogs, including a selection from that band’s latest, III.