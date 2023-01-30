Fragments, Dreams, and Canines At The Vineyard

Monday, January 30

We’ll hear selections from Bobby “Blue” Bland’s Dreamer album plus songs from Gov’t Mule’s first ever blues album, 2021’s Heavy Load Blues.

Tuesday, January 31

John Lee Hooker’s 1989 album The Healer found him collaborating with a number of different artists from the blues and rock world including Los Lobos, Bonnie Raitt, and Carlos Santana. We’ll hear selections from that recording on this episode of the show as well as music from Bobby “Blue” Bland’s The California Album.

Wednesday, February 1

Fragments: Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997) is the latest in Bob Dylan’s ongoing bootleg series and focuses on his 1997 record Time Out of Mind, which was hailed as a comeback release and won multiple Grammys. Listen for music from this new archival set plus Public Image Limited’s “Hawaii,” the band’s bid for the Eurovision song contest.

Thursday, February 2

We’ll hear music from John Lee Hooker’s 1967 release Urban Blues as well as music from III, the latest from The Winery Dogs.

Friday, February 3

We’ll hear brand-new music from acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer Joe Henry’s latest, All The Eye Can See plus selections from Public Image Limited, Unwed Sailor, and Spoon.

Saturday, February 4

We’ll hear music from the 2013 live recording from The Winery Dogs, Unleashed In Japan plus selections from John Lee Hooker, Bobby “Blue” Bland and Southern Avenue.

