New music from The Winery Dogs, old music from Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

Monday, January 16

We mark the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday with selections from U2, Nina Simone, Jeff Beck with Rod Stewart, and Marvin Gaye.

Tuesday, January 17

Listen for selections from Tedeschi Trucks Band’s Layla Revisited, as well as music from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s Georgia Blue.

Wednesday, January 18

We’ll hear music from Another One Gained, the 2022 release from Katy Guillen & The Drive, plus selections from Southern Avenue, The Cactus Blossoms, and more.

Thursday, January 19

Listen for music from III, the upcoming album from The Winery Dogs, plus selections from 1972, the recent EP from The Black Crowes.

Friday, January 20

We’ll hear selections from Bobby “Blue” Bland’s Dreamer LP plus music from John Lee Hooker’s Real Folk Blues.

Saturday, January 21

In 1997 Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers performed a run of 20 shows at the legendary Fillmore in San Francisco. A number of those performances were released on the set Live at the Fillmore, 1997 in late 2022. We’ll hear some selections from that release as well as music from former Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell with his band Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs.