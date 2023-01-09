Monday, January 9

We’ll hear selections from Eros by Maria Elena silva, plus music from Weyes Blood’s And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow.

Tuesday, January 10

Listen for 2022 music from Jesse Jack Sample, Pretend Friend, Social Cinema, and Jeremiah Foundation, plus music from Little Feat, Big Thief, and more.

Wednesday, January 11

We’ll hear from Delbert McClinton’s Outdated Emotion, plus selections from Dawes’ Misadventures of Doomscroller.

Thursday, January 12

We remember some of the musicians we lost in 2022 with music from Sadies, Foo Fighters, and Betty Davis.

Friday, January 13

We’ll remember Kim Simmonds of Savoy Brown, who passed at the end of 2022 as well as hear selections from Taste, Rory Gallagher, and The Sensational Alex Harvey Band.

Saturday, January 14

Listen for music from Chicago’s The Claudettes and the 2022 release, The Claudettes Go Out! plus music from Robyn Hitchcock’s Shufflemania.

