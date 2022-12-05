Remembering Christine McVie Plus Unexpected Holiday Favorites

Monday, December 5

We remember Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, who died on November 30 at the age of 79. We’ll hear her as a member of Fleetwood Mac, a band she joined in 1970, as well as with her previous band, Chicken Shack. Plus music from her solo career (including performances as Christine Perfect) and with Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.

Tuesday, December 6

We’ll hear selections from the Koch (rhymes with chalk) Marshall Trio, Los Straitjackets, and Dave Alvin, plus holiday selections from Stanton Moore, Carole King, and Paul Simon.

Wednesday, December 7

We’ll hear selections from Bob Dylan’s Time Out of Mind release as well as selections from Tom Waits, Jerry Leger, and Nina Simone.

Thursday, December 8

We’ll hear holiday music from Norah Jones, Donny Hathaway, Jerry Leger, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, and Kurt Vile.

Friday, December 9

It’s bluesy holiday music on this episode of the show with selections from Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Koko Taylor, and John Lee Hooker.

Saturday, December 10

It’s a repeat broadcast of our salute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie from December 5.

