© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sc_square.png
Strange Currency

So Long, Wilko; Happy Birthday Ozzy

Published November 28, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST
strange_currency.png

Monday, November 28

We’ll hear selections from GA-20’s Crackdown as well as music from the latest from Monophonics, Sage Motel. 

Tuesday, November 29

We’ll hear music from Blur, Pulp, and from Weyes Blood’s And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow. 

Wednesday, November 30

We remember Wilko Johnson, guitarist with the English band, Dr. Feelgood, actor (Game of Thrones), solo artist.

Thursday, December 1

We mark World AIDS Day with selections from Living Colour, Pet Shop Boys, Erasure, David Byrne, and Violent Femmes.

Friday, December 2

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with new selections from Ron Sexsmith, Weyes Blood, and much more.

Saturday, December 3

We mark the birthday of former Black Sabbath vocalist Ozzy Osbourne with some jazz-inflected versions of songs he recorded with that band and as a solo artist, including music from Brownout featuring Brown Sabbath, Jazz Sabbath, and Alex Skolnick.

Tags
Strange Currency music
Stay Connected
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin