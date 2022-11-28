So Long, Wilko; Happy Birthday Ozzy

Monday, November 28

We’ll hear selections from GA-20’s Crackdown as well as music from the latest from Monophonics, Sage Motel.

Tuesday, November 29

We’ll hear music from Blur, Pulp, and from Weyes Blood’s And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow.

Wednesday, November 30

We remember Wilko Johnson, guitarist with the English band, Dr. Feelgood, actor (Game of Thrones), solo artist.

Thursday, December 1

We mark World AIDS Day with selections from Living Colour, Pet Shop Boys, Erasure, David Byrne, and Violent Femmes.

Friday, December 2

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with new selections from Ron Sexsmith, Weyes Blood, and much more.

Saturday, December 3

We mark the birthday of former Black Sabbath vocalist Ozzy Osbourne with some jazz-inflected versions of songs he recorded with that band and as a solo artist, including music from Brownout featuring Brown Sabbath, Jazz Sabbath, and Alex Skolnick.

