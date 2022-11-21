When Double Vees Become Ws

Monday, November 21

The latest performance to be issued from Jimi Hendrix’s seemingly endless archives is an April 26, 1969 show from Los Angeles. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Pink Floyd’s Animals.

Tuesday, November 22

We’ll hear live music from Little Feat, captured in Holland in 1976, as well as selections from a new Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers release that commemorates a run of shows the band performed in 1997.

Wednesday, November 23

We’ll hear selections from Blue Rev, the latest from Canada’s Alvvays, plus music from Wichita’s The Cavves.

Thursday, November 24

Listen for Thanksgiving selections from Lyle Lovett, Frank Zappa, John Hiatt, and Lee Morgan.

Friday, November 25

Listen for music from Crackdown, the latest from GA-20, as well as selections from Monophonics.

Saturday, November 26

It’s two hours of music direct from vinyl with selections by Willie Nelson, Alvvays, GA-20, and more.

