Remembering Mimi Parker and Joining The Planet Caravan

Monday, November 14

We’ll remember Mimi Parker of the band Low, who died November 5 at age 55. We’ll hear a variety of selections from Low plus music from Robert Plant, Psychic Temple, and Slint.

Tuesday, November 15

We’ll hear music from Valerie June’s 2022 EP Under Cover as well as music from The Claudettes, Norah Jones, and Beth Orton.

Wednesday, November 16

Listen for selections from the latest by The Claudettes, The Claudettes Go Out! and from Bill Callahan’s Reality LP.

Thursday, November 17

We’ll hear a variety of cover songs from Odetta, Donny Hathaway, and more.

Friday, November 18

Listen for music from Buddy Guy, Little Feat, Levon Helm, and more.

Saturday, November 19

We’ll hear music from Plays Planet Caravan from Psychic Temple with Jeff Parker, plus music from Little Feat, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. and Frank Zappa.