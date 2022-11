Monday, November 7

We’ll hear selections from Gift’s Momentary Presence album as well as selections from John Fullbright’s The Liar.

Tuesday, November 8

Listen for music from Stumpwork, the acclaimed new release from Dry Cleaning, as well as music from Little Feat’s Let It Roll LP.

Wednesday, November 9

Listen for selections from Steady, the newest release from Canadian power pop purveyors Sloan, plus music from Waiting Game by Junior Boys.

Thursday, November 10

We’ll hear selections from the recently reissued Beatles’ LP Revolver, featuring a 2022 mix from Giles Martin, plus music from High Times In The Dark from The Claudettes.

Friday, November 11

Listen for music from Jimi Hendrix, The Isley Brothers, and more.

Saturday, November 12

