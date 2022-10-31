¡Ay! ¡Ay! ¡Ay!

Monday, October 31

It’s our Halloween celebration with music from Dead Kennedys, John Carpenter, Peter Gabriel, Primus, and more.

Tuesday, November 1

We remember rock ‘n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis, who died last week at the age of 87, on this episode of the show.

Wednesday, November 2

Listen for music from the latest by Chicago’s The Claudettes, The Claudettes Go Out! plus music from John Fullbright’s From The Ground Up.

Thursday, November 3

¡Ay! is the latest release from experimental artist Lucrecia Dalt; we’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from New Jersey’s Elk City and the new album Above The Water.

Friday, November 4

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from the Beatles, Guided By Voices, and more.

Saturday, November 5

We’ll hear from former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett’s Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More, which re-creates the classic Genesis album Seconds Out (Hackett’s final outing with the band) as well as featuring live renditions of some of his best solo material. Plus: Music from Little Feat, Jackson Browne, and Steve Winwood.

