Staying Above Water

Monday, October 24

We’ll hear music from Crackdown, the latest from GA-20, plus new music from Elk City and the album Above The Water.

Tuesday, October 25

It’s two hours of music direct from vinyl, including selections from Laurie Anderson’s Big Science and Blood Incantation’s ambient LP Timewave Zero.

Wednesday, October 26

Listen for featured music from Khruangbin and more.

Thursday, October 27

Listen for featured music from Khruangbin and more.

Friday, October 28

We’ll hear music from John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters, Bo Diddley, Howlin’ Wolf, and GA-20.

Saturday, October 29

We’ll hear live music from the Grateful Dead at Madison Square Garden in 1981 plus selections from Dawes’ Misadventures of Doomscroller.