Staying Above Water

Published October 24, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT
Monday, October 24

We’ll hear music from Crackdown, the latest from GA-20, plus new music from Elk City and the album Above The Water.

Tuesday, October 25

It’s two hours of music direct from vinyl, including selections from Laurie Anderson’s Big Science and Blood Incantation’s ambient LP Timewave Zero.

Wednesday, October 26

Listen for featured music from Khruangbin and more.

Thursday, October 27

Friday, October 28

We’ll hear music from John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters, Bo Diddley, Howlin’ Wolf, and GA-20.

Saturday, October 29

We’ll hear live music from the Grateful Dead at Madison Square Garden in 1981 plus selections from Dawes’ Misadventures of Doomscroller.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
