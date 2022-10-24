Staying Above Water
Monday, October 24
We’ll hear music from Crackdown, the latest from GA-20, plus new music from Elk City and the album Above The Water.
Tuesday, October 25
It’s two hours of music direct from vinyl, including selections from Laurie Anderson’s Big Science and Blood Incantation’s ambient LP Timewave Zero.
Wednesday, October 26
Listen for featured music from Khruangbin and more.
Thursday, October 27
Friday, October 28
We’ll hear music from John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters, Bo Diddley, Howlin’ Wolf, and GA-20.
Saturday, October 29
We’ll hear live music from the Grateful Dead at Madison Square Garden in 1981 plus selections from Dawes’ Misadventures of Doomscroller.