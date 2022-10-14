© 2022 KMUW
Strange Currency

Going Out In Elk City

October 14, 2022
Monday, October 17

Listen for music from Modechai by Khruangbin as well as selections from GA-20’s Crackdown.

Tuesday, October 18

Space Force is the latest release from Todd Rundgren and features contributions from Sparks, Adrian Belew, and Thomas Dolby. We’ll hear selections from it the 2018 remix of Pink Floyd’s Animals.

Wednesday, October 19

We’ll hear new music from Weyes Blood, Soccer Mommy, The Claudettes, and more.

Thursday, October 20

Listen for music from The Claudettes Go Out! as well as music from the latest by Elk City.

Friday, October 21

We’ll hear selections from Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker and more on this Blue Friday.

Saturday, October 22

In 1975, Frank Zappa traveled to Yugoslavia with a short-lived lineup of his band for a handful of shows. Highlights from those performances are now available on a collection called Zagreb/Ljubljana we’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from The Liar, the latest by John Fullbright.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
