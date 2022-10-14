Going Out In Elk City

Monday, October 17

Listen for music from Modechai by Khruangbin as well as selections from GA-20’s Crackdown.

Tuesday, October 18

Space Force is the latest release from Todd Rundgren and features contributions from Sparks, Adrian Belew, and Thomas Dolby. We’ll hear selections from it the 2018 remix of Pink Floyd’s Animals.

Wednesday, October 19

We’ll hear new music from Weyes Blood, Soccer Mommy, The Claudettes, and more.

Thursday, October 20

Listen for music from The Claudettes Go Out! as well as music from the latest by Elk City.

Friday, October 21

We’ll hear selections from Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker and more on this Blue Friday.

Saturday, October 22

In 1975, Frank Zappa traveled to Yugoslavia with a short-lived lineup of his band for a handful of shows. Highlights from those performances are now available on a collection called Zagreb/Ljubljana we’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from The Liar, the latest by John Fullbright.