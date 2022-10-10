The Return of Doomscroller, Another Life in Colorado

Monday, October 10

Listen for selections from Crackdown, the latest by GA-20 plus music from Elevator from Adrian Belew.

Tuesday, October 11

We’ll hear selections from Angelique Kidjo’s cover of the classic Talking Heads album Remain In Light as well as music from Ali, the latest from Khruangbin, featuring Vieux Farka Toure.

Wednesday, October 12

We’ll hear selections from Crackdown, the latest from GA-20, plus new music from Guided By Voices, The Cactus Blossoms, and Beck.

Thursday, October 13

We’ll hear selections from Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. Live In Colorado Vol.2 as well as music from Misadventures of Doomscroller from Dawes.

Friday, October 14

Listen for music from GA-20’s tribute to Hound Dog Taylor, Try It … You Might Like It as well as Get On Board from Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder.

Saturday, October 15

We’ll hear selections from Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. Live In Colorado Vol.2 as well as music from Misadventures of Doomscroller from Dawes.

