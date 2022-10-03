Monday, October 3

Listen for selections from Ali, the new release from Khruangbin and Vieux Farka Toure plus music from Charles Rumback’s Seven Bridges LP.

Tuesday, October 4

We’ll hear music from Khruangbin’s collaboration with Leon Bridges, Texas Sun plus music from NOW by Damon Locks’ Black Monument Ensemble.

Wednesday, October 5

Listen for selections from Crackdown, the latest by GA-20 plus music from Elevator from Adrian Belew.

Thursday, October 6

We’ll hear music from Open The Gates by Irreversible Entanglements as well as selections from Ben LaMar Gay’s Open Arms To Open Us.

Friday, October 7

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Beth Orton, Khruangbin, and more.

Saturday, October 8

We’ll hear music from Ani DiFranco’s Living In Clip as well as selections from the latest by Beth Orton.

