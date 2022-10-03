Open Arms
Monday, October 3
Listen for selections from Ali, the new release from Khruangbin and Vieux Farka Toure plus music from Charles Rumback’s Seven Bridges LP.
Tuesday, October 4
We’ll hear music from Khruangbin’s collaboration with Leon Bridges, Texas Sun plus music from NOW by Damon Locks’ Black Monument Ensemble.
Wednesday, October 5
Listen for selections from Crackdown, the latest by GA-20 plus music from Elevator from Adrian Belew.
Thursday, October 6
We’ll hear music from Open The Gates by Irreversible Entanglements as well as selections from Ben LaMar Gay’s Open Arms To Open Us.
Friday, October 7
It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Beth Orton, Khruangbin, and more.
Saturday, October 8
We’ll hear music from Ani DiFranco’s Living In Clip as well as selections from the latest by Beth Orton.