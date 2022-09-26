Blister Pop and A View With A Room

Monday, September 26

We’ll hear music from Blister Pop, and early 2000s compilation from The Embarrassment as well as music from Head of Roses by Flock of Dimes.

Tuesday, September 27

The Blues Don’t Lie is the latest from music legend Buddy Guy. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from the posthumous Dr. John release, Things Happen That Way.

Wednesday, September 28

Teeth Marks is the new album from Kentucky-based singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman. We’ll hear selections from it as well as music from King’s X’s Three Sides of One, the trio’s first LP in nearly two decades.

Thursday, September 29

We’ll hear music from Tedeschi Trucks Band’s I Am The Moon II: Ascension.

Friday, September 30

We’ll hear music from Moreland & Arbuckle’s Promised Land or Bust as well as Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder’s Get On Board.

Saturday, October 1

Listen for music from Steve Hackett’s Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More plus music from Julian Lage’s View With A Room.

