Teeth Marks and The Truth of the Blues

Monday, September 12

Teeth Marks is the new release from Kentucky-based singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman. Listen for music from that as well as from the self-titled album by Nashville’s Mercy Bell.

Tuesday, September 13

We’ll hear music from Blister Pop, and early 2000s compilation from The Embarrassment as well as music from Head of Roses by Flock of Dimes.

Wednesday, September 14

Listen for music from Bleed Out, the latest from The Mountain Goats, as well as selections from God Help Us by The Embarrassment.

Thursday, September 15

The Blues Don’t Lie is the latest from music legend Buddy Guy. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from the posthumous Dr. John release, Things Happen That Way.

Friday, September 16

Tedeschi Trucks Band has issued four releases this year, we’ll hear from the latest, I Am The Moon: IV: Farewell plus music from Jimmy Hall, Larkin Poe, and others.

Saturday, September 17

Bobby Weir and Wolf Bros.: Live In Colorado is the latest from Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir. Listen for music from that as well as selections from Tedeschi Trucks Band, Wilco, and Dawes.