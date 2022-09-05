© 2022 KMUW
Strange Currency

An Embarrassment of Riches

Published September 5, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT
Monday, September 5
It’s our Labor Day special with music from Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, John Lennon and more.

Tuesday, September 6
Listen for music from A Legacy of Rentals, the latest from Craig Finn plus music from Freedy Johnston’s Blue Days Black Nights.

Wednesday, September 7
Listen for music from Chris Whitley’s Rocket House as well as selections from featured artists The Mountain Goats, The Embarrassment and Freedy Johnston.

Thursday, September 8
Three Sides of One is the first album in 14 years from veteran act King’s X, we’ll hear music from that as well as selections from Bleed Out from The Mountain Goats.

Friday, September 9
It’s our Blue Friday feature with two hours of blues music.

Saturday, September 10
We’ll hear music from Back on the Road to You, the latest from Freedy Johnston, as well as music from Heyday 1979-1983

Strange Currency music
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
