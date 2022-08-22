Please Come Home … Mr. Dogman

Monday, August 22

Listen for selections from Kingmaker, the latest from New Zealand’s Tami Neilson. The Canadian-born singer-songwriter channels a wide range of influences and covers a number of different styles on this new effort. Plus: Selections from Please Come Home … Mr. Bulbous, the 2000 release by King’s X.

Tuesday, August 23

Listen for music from Three Sides of One, the latest from King’s X, as well as selections from King Crimson’s 1995 album THRAK.

Wednesday, August 24

We’ll hear selections from Pink Floyd’s 1977 album Animals, which will be reissued this autumn with a brand-new mix, plus selections from King’s X’s Dogman LP.

Thursday, August 25

Envy Of None is the new band featuring former Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson. We’ll hear music from the band’s self-titled debut record as well as selections from Ann Wilson’s Fierce Bliss record.

Friday, August 26

We’ll hear music from Jimmy Reed, Junior Wells, and Champion Jack Dupree.

Saturday, August 27

Listen for selections from Paul McCartney’s experimental 1980 album McCartney II and from Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here.