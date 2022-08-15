© 2022 KMUW
Strange Currency

Celebrating Robert Plant and Feeling Those Heavy Load Blues

Published August 15, 2022
Monday, August 15

We’ll hear brand new music from Psychic Temple as well as selections from Pink Floyd, Guided By Voices, and Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Tuesday, August 16

Listen for archival live music from ZZ Top as well as new music from Adrian Belew, King’s X, and Jack White.

Wednesday, August 17

We’ll hear music from Envy of None, featuring Alex Lifeson, formerly of Rush, plus selections from Ann Wilson of Heart.

Thursday, August 18

Listen for featured music from King’s X and Leonard Cohen.

Friday, August 19

Listen for music from Gov’t Mule’s latest, Heavy Load Blues. 

Saturday, August 20

We celebrate the birthday of Robert Plant on this episode with music from throughout his career.

Strange Currency music
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
