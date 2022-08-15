Celebrating Robert Plant and Feeling Those Heavy Load Blues

Monday, August 15

We’ll hear brand new music from Psychic Temple as well as selections from Pink Floyd, Guided By Voices, and Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Tuesday, August 16

Listen for archival live music from ZZ Top as well as new music from Adrian Belew, King’s X, and Jack White.

Wednesday, August 17

We’ll hear music from Envy of None, featuring Alex Lifeson, formerly of Rush, plus selections from Ann Wilson of Heart.

Thursday, August 18

Listen for featured music from King’s X and Leonard Cohen.

Friday, August 19

Listen for music from Gov’t Mule’s latest, Heavy Load Blues.

Saturday, August 20

We celebrate the birthday of Robert Plant on this episode with music from throughout his career.