© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sc_square.png
Strange Currency

Crime of the Century

Published August 1, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT
strange_currency.png

Monday, August 1

Listen for music from "Get By" from The Cavves and Shakedown Street by the Grateful Dead.

Tuesday, August 2

Listen for music by Dogman by King’s X as well as selections from Growing Up by The Linda Lindas.

Wednesday, August 3

We’ll hear music from Leonard Cohen’s Live In London, as well as selections from Moor Mother’s Jazz Codes.

Thursday, August 4

Listen for music from Tami Neilson’s Kingmaker as well as Early James’ What A Strange Time To Be Alive.

Friday, August 5

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from the latest releases by Daikini, King’s X, and Valerie June.

Saturday, August 6

We’ll hear selections from Supertramp’s Crime of the Century and Gentle Giant’s Civilian.

Tags

Strange Currency music
Stay Connected
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin