Crime of the Century
Monday, August 1
Listen for music from "Get By" from The Cavves and Shakedown Street by the Grateful Dead.
Tuesday, August 2
Listen for music by Dogman by King’s X as well as selections from Growing Up by The Linda Lindas.
Wednesday, August 3
We’ll hear music from Leonard Cohen’s Live In London, as well as selections from Moor Mother’s Jazz Codes.
Thursday, August 4
Listen for music from Tami Neilson’s Kingmaker as well as Early James’ What A Strange Time To Be Alive.
Friday, August 5
It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from the latest releases by Daikini, King’s X, and Valerie June.
Saturday, August 6
We’ll hear selections from Supertramp’s Crime of the Century and Gentle Giant’s Civilian.