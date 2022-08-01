Monday, August 1

Listen for music from "Get By" from The Cavves and Shakedown Street by the Grateful Dead.

Tuesday, August 2

Listen for music by Dogman by King’s X as well as selections from Growing Up by The Linda Lindas.

Wednesday, August 3

We’ll hear music from Leonard Cohen’s Live In London, as well as selections from Moor Mother’s Jazz Codes.

Thursday, August 4

Listen for music from Tami Neilson’s Kingmaker as well as Early James’ What A Strange Time To Be Alive.

Friday, August 5

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from the latest releases by Daikini, King’s X, and Valerie June.

Saturday, August 6

We’ll hear selections from Supertramp’s Crime of the Century and Gentle Giant’s Civilian.