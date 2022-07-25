Little Red Roosters, Doomscrollers and Absent Lovers

Monday, July 25

Listen for music from Sufjan Stevens, Ry Cooder with Taj Mahal, and selections from Richie Havens.

Tuesday, July 26

Mick Jagger turns 79 today, we’ll mark the occasion with selections from his years as front man of the Rolling Stones, his solo work, and some of his extra-curricular projects, including collaborations with Don Henley and Living Colour.

Wednesday, July 27

Bleed Out is the upcoming album from The Mountain Goats. We’ll hear music from that as well as selections from the latest by Dawes, The Misadventures of Doomscroller.

Thursday, July 28



July 11, 1984 marked the final performance from the four-piece King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp had assembled just a few years earlier under the moniker Discipline. It would be a decade before Fripp would invite guitarist/vocalist Adrian Belew, drummer Bill Bruford and bassist Tony Levin to return to King Crimson (albeit in expanded form). That July ’84 performance from the so-called Discipline-era of the group was eventually issued as an album titled Absent Lovers. We’ll hear music from that as well as selections from Seconds Out by Genesis.

Friday, July 29

Listen for selections from the Grateful Dead’s Europe ’72 and music from Little Feat’s classic live recording Waiting For Columbus, which has just been reissued in expanded form.

Saturday, July 30

Listen for music from King’s X’s Live All Over The Place record as well as selections from the latest by Dawes, The Misadventures of Doomscroller.