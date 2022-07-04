Voodoo Lounges and Crescent Moons

Monday, July 4

We’ll hear music from Prince, Andre Cymone, Frank Zappa, the Pretenders, and much more.

Tuesday, July 5

Released in 1994, Voodoo Lounge was widely hailed as a return to form from legendary rock band the Rolling Stones. It marked the first time that the group recorded without longtime bassist Bill Wyman. We’ll hear music from that as well as selections from Wilco’s Cruel Country.

Wednesday, July 6

Kingmaker is the new release from Canadian-born artist Tami Neilson. Neilson, who now lives in New Zealand, was instrumental in boosting the visibility of Americana music in her adopted homeland. We’ll hear selections from Kingmaker as well as music from Belief in Habits, the latest from Wichita’s Vehicles.

Thursday, July 7

Carry Me Home is a new archival release from Mavis Staples and Levon Helm, former drummer/vocalist with The Band. It marks one of the final recordings from Helm, who died in 2012. We’ll also hear selections from Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder’s Get On Board.

Friday, July 8

Listen for selections from Mercy Me, the latest by Ronnie Earl and The Broadcasters, as well as music from Bonnie Raitt, Son House, and more.

Saturday, July 9

In the early 1970s, Frank Zappa performed in and around Erie, Pennsylvania a handful of times. Zappa, who was assiduous in recording live shows, taped all three of these performances, which included some unusual variation in his touring band. In 2020, Zappa archivist Joe Travers uncovered these recordings from his hometown and set about compiling a set that was recently released as Zappa/Erie, containing three entire shows. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from I Am The Moon: 1. Crescent, the first of four albums from Tedeschi Trucks Band to be released in 2022.