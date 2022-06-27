© 2022 KMUW
Strange Currency

Birds In The Ceiling, Voices In The Walls

Published June 27, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT
Monday, June 27

The Clash’s Combat Rock was released 40 years. We’ll hear music from that newly-reissued album as well as selections from John Regen’s Stop Time and Bruce Hornsby’s ‘Flicted. Plus: Joe Jackson, Ann Peebles and Mavis Staples with Levon Helm.

Tuesday, June 28

Listen for selections from Chastity Brown’s Sing To The Walls and music from Sage Motel, the latest by Monophonics.

Wednesday, June 29

We’ll hear selections from Talk Is Cheap, the late ‘80s solo debut album from Rolling Stones co-founder Keith Richards, as well music from Joe Jackson’s Body and Soul.

Thursday, June 30

Listen for music from Chastity Brown’s latest, Sing to the Walls, as well as music from Bruce Hornsby’s ‘Flicted. 

Friday, July 1

It’s Our New Month, New Music feature with selections from John Moreland’s upcoming album Birds in the Ceiling as well as selections from Chastity Brown’s Sing To The Walls. 

Saturday, July 2

We’ll hear music from Tami Neilson’s latest, Kingmaker, as well as selections from Social Cinema, Vehicles, and Dawes.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
