© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.
sc_square.png
Strange Currency

I Guess It’s Not My Day

Published June 20, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT
strange_currency.png

Monday, June 20

Listen for music from the 40th anniversary edition of the Clash’s Combat Rock as well as new music from Social Cinema’s debut EP, Causing Scenes.

Tuesday, June 21

We mark the first day of summer with selections from The Alarm, Duran Duran, and many others.

Wednesday, June 22

We’ll hear music from Kevin Morby’s This Is A Photograph as well as selections from Misadventures of Doomscroller, the upcoming eighth studio album from Los Angeles-based band Dawes.

Thursday, June 23

We’ll hear music from Wilco’s latest, Cruel Country, plus selections from Lyle Lovett’s first album in 10 years, 12th of June.

Friday, June 24

We’ll hear more from the recent live archival release by the Rolling Stones, Live At The El Mocambo, plus selections from Jim Vegas’ I Guess It’s Not My Day.

Saturday, June 25

Listen for selections from Sage Motel, the latest from Monophonics, as well as music from Robin Trower’s No More Worlds To Conquer

Tags

Strange Currency music
Stay Connected
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin