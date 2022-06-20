Monday, June 20

Listen for music from the 40th anniversary edition of the Clash’s Combat Rock as well as new music from Social Cinema’s debut EP, Causing Scenes.

Tuesday, June 21

We mark the first day of summer with selections from The Alarm, Duran Duran, and many others.

Wednesday, June 22

We’ll hear music from Kevin Morby’s This Is A Photograph as well as selections from Misadventures of Doomscroller, the upcoming eighth studio album from Los Angeles-based band Dawes.

Thursday, June 23

We’ll hear music from Wilco’s latest, Cruel Country, plus selections from Lyle Lovett’s first album in 10 years, 12th of June.

Friday, June 24

We’ll hear more from the recent live archival release by the Rolling Stones, Live At The El Mocambo, plus selections from Jim Vegas’ I Guess It’s Not My Day.

Saturday, June 25

Listen for selections from Sage Motel, the latest from Monophonics, as well as music from Robin Trower’s No More Worlds To Conquer

