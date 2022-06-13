© 2022 KMUW
Strange Currency

Doomscrolling Body & Soul

Published June 13, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT
Monday, June 13

We’ll hear music from Kevin Morby’s This Is A Photograph as well as selections from Misadventures of Doomscroller, the upcoming eighth studio album from Los Angeles-based band Dawes.

Tuesday, June 14

We’ll hear selections from Talk Is Cheap, the late ‘80s solo debut album from Rolling Stones co-founder Keith Richards, as well music from Joe Jackson’s Body and Soul.

Wednesday, June 15

Listen for music from Chastity Brown’s latest, Sing to the Walls, as well as music from Bruce Hornsby’s ‘Flicted. 

Thursday, June 16

We’ll hear a brand-new single from Dusty Grant and get to music by Ann Wilson, Bruce Hornsby and more from Dawes.

Friday, June 17

Listen for selections from Fierce Bliss, the latest release by Ann Wilson of Heart, as well as selections from Gov’t Mule’s Heavy Load Blues.

Saturday, June 18

June is Black Music Appreciation Month and June 18 is Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday. McCartney and his bandmates were heavily influenced by American blues, soul and R&B music. In celebration of both we’ll hear covers of Beatles songs by a range of Black artists, including Aretha Franklin, George Benson, and Ella Fitzgerald. We’ll also hear from the Beatles, Wings, and more.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
