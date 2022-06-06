Face The Wall, Speak From The Heart

Monday, June 6

The Name of the Ghost Is Home is the latest release from Drunken Prayer. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from Kevin Morby’s This Is A Photograph.

Tuesday, June 7

Hypnos is the new critically-acclaimed album from Ravyn Lenae; listen for music from that release as well as selections from Part Time Love from Ann Peebles.

Wednesday, June 8

Listen for music from Face The Wall, the latest by Jordana as well as music from Ann Peebles’ Straight From The Heart.

Thursday, June 9

Listen for music from the 40th anniversary edition of the Clash’s Combat Rock as well as new music from Social Cinema’s debut EP, Causing Scenes.

Friday, June 10

We’ll hear more from the recent live archival release by the Rolling Stones, Live At The El Mocambo, plus selections from Jim Vegas’ I Guess It’s Not My Day.

Saturday, June 11

Listen for music from Delbert McClinton, Etta James, The Black Keys, and Gov’t Mule.