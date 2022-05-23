Fierce Bliss In The Promised Land

Monday, May 23

Listen for selections from Dori Freeman’s Ten Thousand Roses release as well as selections from Delbert McClinton’s Outdated Emotion.

Tuesday, May 24

We celebrate Bob Dylan’s birthday with selections from Mavis Staples, John Martyn, Adele, Bettye LaVette, and many more.

Wednesday, May 25

We’ll hear music from Kyshona Armstrong, Amythst Kiah, Dawes, Wilco, and Valerie June’s take on a Mazzy Star classic.

Thursday, May 26

Listen for selections from The Band of Heathens’ Remote Transmissions Vol.1, featuring covers of songs originally recorded by Bob Seger, Little Feat, Lucinda Williams and others. The record also features guest appearances from Butch Walker, Margo Price, and Robert Ellis.

Friday, May 27

Promised Land or Bust was the final album from Kansas’ Moreland and Arbuckle. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from Ann Wilson’s Fierce Bliss.

Saturday, May 28

Listen for music from Delbert McClinton, Etta James, The Black Keys, and Gov’t Mule.