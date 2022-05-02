Heaven, Las Vegas, Or Deep In The Delta

Monday, May 2

We’ll hear selections from Heaven or Las Vegas by Cocteau Twins as well as music from Delta Kream, the 2020 release by The Black Keys.

Tuesday, May 3

Listen for music from Jack White’s latest, Fear of the Dawn, as well as music from Spoon’s Lucifer On The Sofa.

Wednesday, May 4

Sage Motel is the new release from Monophonics featuring Kelly Finnigan we’ll hear music from that as well as selections from Live In Loveland, the 2022 Record Store Day release from the Delvon Lamarr Orgon Trio.

Thursday, May 5

We’ll hear selections from Live In Colorado by Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. plus music from the Grateful Dead and Little Feat.

Friday, May 6

It’s Our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Amythiyst Kiah, Bonnie Raitt, Bruce Hornsby, Delvon Lamarr Orgon Trio, Dawes, and more.

Saturday, May 7

Radio Waves is the new archival release from Joan Osborne. The record features 13 live-in-the-studio recordings from appearances at radio stations. We’ll hear music from that as well as selections from the latest by Lizzie & The Makers.