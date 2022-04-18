Remote Transmissions From A Beautiful Time

Monday, April 18

Listen for selections from The Elephants of Mars, the latest by guitarist Joe Satriani, plus a new single from Pink Floyd and selections from Heart vocalist Ann Wilson’s Fierce Bliss.

Tuesday, April 19

Hear new music from Vehicles, plus selections from April featured artists Bonnie Raitt and Willie Nelson.

Wednesday, April 20

Listen for music from Spoon, Charlie Parr and from April featured artists Bonnie Raitt and Willie Nelson.

Thursday, April 21

Remote Transmissions Vol.1 is the new release from Band of Heathens and finds the group collaborating with a range of musicians from Butch Walker to Robert Ellis on songs originally recorded by Bob Seger, Lucinda Williams, and other others. We’ll hear songs from that release as well as selections from Delbert McClinton’s Outdated Emotion.

Friday, April 22

No More Worlds To Conquer is the latest from veteran guitarist Robin Trower. We’ll hear selections from that as well as songs from Ann Wilson, Pat Travers and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs.

Saturday, April 23

We’ll hear music from Remote Transmissions Vol.1, the new release by Band of Heathens, as well as music from Willie Nelson’s latest, A Beautiful Time.

