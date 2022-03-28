Remembering Taylor Hawkins And Songs Of An Ocean Child

Monday, March 28

We’ll remember Taylor Hawkins, drummer of Foo Fighters, who passed this last weekend at age 50.

Tuesday, March 29

We’ll hear selections from Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono as well as music from Time Skiffs, the latest by Animal Collective.

Wednesday, March 30

Listen for selections from Faye Webster, Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, and more.

Thursday, March 31

We’ll preview our April featured artists, Willie Nelson and Bonnie Raitt.

Friday, April 1

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Gov’t Mule, Kurt Vile, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, and more.

Saturday, April 2

Listen for selections from Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono featuring selections from David Byrne with Yo La Tengo, Death Cab For Cutie, and Thao, plus music from Gov’t Mule, Bonnie Raitt, and more.