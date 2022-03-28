© 2022 KMUW
Strange Currency

Remembering Taylor Hawkins And Songs Of An Ocean Child

Published March 28, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT
strange_currency.png

Monday, March 28

We’ll remember Taylor Hawkins, drummer of Foo Fighters, who passed this last weekend at age 50.

Tuesday, March 29

We’ll hear selections from Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono as well as music from Time Skiffs, the latest by Animal Collective.

Wednesday, March 30

Listen for selections from Faye Webster, Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, and more.

Thursday, March 31

We’ll preview our April featured artists, Willie Nelson and Bonnie Raitt.

Friday, April 1

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Gov’t Mule, Kurt Vile, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, and more.

Saturday, April 2

Listen for selections from Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono featuring selections from David Byrne with Yo La Tengo, Death Cab For Cutie, and Thao, plus music from Gov’t Mule, Bonnie Raitt, and more.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in English (writing) and a Master's of Fine Arts in creative writing from Wichita State University, where he was a Creative Writing Fellow. He has taught English at both WSU and Butler Community College and has served as faculty in the WSU’s School of Art, Design and Creative Industries. His academic interests lie in the areas of Public History, English Composition, Art History and Subcultures.
