I Believe In You, Bobby Weir

Monday, March 7

For The Sake of Bethel Woods is the latest from the band Midlake. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Big Thief’s Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You.

Tuesday, March 8

We’ll hear selections from Squirrel Flower’s Planet EP plus music from Mitski’s Bury Me At Makeout Creek.

Wednesday, March 9

Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono is the new tribute album to singer/artist Yoko Ono and features selections from David Byrne with Yo La Tengo, Japanese Breakfast and Thao. We’ll hear music from that as well as selections from Big Thief’s Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You.

Thursday, March 10

We’ll hear brand-new music from Michigan-based singer-songwriter DL Rossi as well as music from Canadian recording artist Jerry Leger.

Friday, March 11

Released in 1978, Briefcase Full of Blues was the debut album from The Blues Brothers. Led by actors John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, the record featured selections previously recorded by a wide range of blues artists including Floyd Dixon and Junior Wells. We’ll hear some of the versions that inspired The Blues Brothers on this episode of the show as well as music from Little Milton, Bobby “Blue” Bland, and Champion Jack Dupree.

Saturday, March 12

Bobby Weir & The Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado is the new release from Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir. Listen for selections from that as well as music from the Grateful Dead captured live in St. Louis, Missouri in 1971.