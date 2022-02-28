Soft Sounds From Laurel Hell

Monday, February 28

Listen for selections from Cold As Weiss, the latest from Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, as well as music from Crystal Nuns Cathedral the first album of 2022 by Ohio’s Guided By Voices.

Tuesday, March 1

Younger At Most Everything is the new release from singer-songwriter Kyle Morgan. We’ll hear music from that album as well as selections from Laurel Hell, the latest by Mitski.

Wednesday, March 2

Listen for selections from Earth, the recent EP from Squirrel Flower, plus selections from Mitski’s Laurel Hell.

Thursday, March 3

Nakama is the new release from guitarist and songwriter Steve Gunn and finds him collaborating with contemporaries such as Natural Information Society, Mdou Moctar, and others. We’ll hear from that release as well as music from Ryley Walker’s latest, So Certain.

Friday, March 4

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Spoon’s Lucifer On The Sofa and The Tipping Point, the first album of new material by Tears For Fears in 18 years.

Saturday, March 5

We’ll hear music from Japanese Breakfast’s Soft Sounds From Another Planet and from Mitski’s Laurel Hell.