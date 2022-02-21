Getting Presidential With The Music Of The Mind

Monday, February 21

We mark Presidents’ Day with selections from Randy Newman, Gary U.S. Bonds, John Prine, and more.

Tuesday, February 22

Listen for selections from Jeff Parker’s newly-reissued album The Relatives as well as music from Anna Ash’s Sleeper.

Wednesday, February 23

In early 2021, Canadian multi-instrument Robin Hatch traveled to the National Gallery in Calgary to record material on T.O.N.T.O., the world’s largest analogue synthesizer. The instrument was used on a series of recordings in the 1970s, perhaps most famously on a series of recordings from Stevie Wonder. We’ll hear from Hatch’s latest, T.O.N.T.O., as well as from Wonder’s 1972 album Music Of My Mind.

Thursday, February 24

We’ll hear music from Tasha’s 2021 release, Tell Me What You Miss The Most as well as music from Etta James’ Deep In The Night.

Friday, February 25

We mark the birthday of the late George Harrison with selections from his work as a Beatle, his solo career, and a variety of collaborations and covers.

Saturday, February 26

Listen for music from Hearts Town by The War and Treaty as well as selections from The Dreamer by Etta James.