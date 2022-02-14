© 2022 KMUW
Strange Currency

Valentine’s Day Gets Womanly And We Meet The Relatives

Published February 14, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST
strange_currency.png

Monday, February 14

We celebrate Valentine’s Day with music from Nina Simone, Etta James, Tami Neilson, and Candi Stanton.

Tuesday, February 15

We’ll hear music from Cold As Weiss, the latest from the Delvon LaMarr Organ Trio and selections from Jeff Parker’s The Relatives.

Wednesday, February 16

Not Acoustic (Not Acoustic) is the new EP from New Jersey’s J. Hacha de Zola. We’ll hear music from that as well as selections from Dodging Dues by Garcia Peoples.

Thursday, February 17

Laurel Hell is the latest from Mitski, we’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Etta James & The Roots Band’s Burning Down The House.

Friday, February 18

Listen for music from Shemekia Copeland’s Turn The Heat Up! and Freddie King’s My Feelings For The Blues.

Saturday, February 19

We’ll hear featured music from both Etta James and Jeff Parker.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in English (writing) and a Master's of Fine Arts in creative writing from Wichita State University, where he was a Creative Writing Fellow. He has taught English at both WSU and Butler Community College and has served as faculty in the WSU’s School of Art, Design and Creative Industries. His academic interests lie in the areas of Public History, English Composition, Art History and Subcultures.
