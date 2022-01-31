© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sc_square.png
Strange Currency

Space, Relatives And Blues To The Bone

Published January 31, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST
strange_currency.png

Monday, January 31 

We’ll preview our February features, Etta James and Jeff Parker.

Tuesday, February 1

We’ll hear selections from February featured artists Jeff Parker and Etta James as well as selections from Carsie Blanton, Ruthie Foster, and Bonnie Raitt.

Wednesday, February 2

Listen for music from Blues To The Bone from Etta James and selections from The Pointer Sisters, Aretha Franklin, and Jeff Parker.

Thursday, February 3

Space 1.8 is the acclaimed 2021 release from Nala Sinephro as well as music from Arooj Aftab’s Vulture Prince.

Friday, February 4

It’s our New Month, New Music episode with selections from Unwed Sailor, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, and the reissue of Jeff Parker’s The Relatives.

Saturday, February 5

We’ll hear music from Cassandra Jenkins’s 2021 release, An Overview On Phenomenal Nature plus music from Jeff Parker, Etta James, and more.

Tags

Strange Currencymusic
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in English (writing) and a Master's of Fine Arts in creative writing from Wichita State University, where he was a Creative Writing Fellow. He has taught English at both WSU and Butler Community College and has served as faculty in the WSU’s School of Art, Design and Creative Industries. His academic interests lie in the areas of Public History, English Composition, Art History and Subcultures.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin