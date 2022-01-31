Space, Relatives And Blues To The Bone

Monday, January 31

We’ll preview our February features, Etta James and Jeff Parker.

Tuesday, February 1

We’ll hear selections from February featured artists Jeff Parker and Etta James as well as selections from Carsie Blanton, Ruthie Foster, and Bonnie Raitt.

Wednesday, February 2

Listen for music from Blues To The Bone from Etta James and selections from The Pointer Sisters, Aretha Franklin, and Jeff Parker.

Thursday, February 3

Space 1.8 is the acclaimed 2021 release from Nala Sinephro as well as music from Arooj Aftab’s Vulture Prince.

Friday, February 4

It’s our New Month, New Music episode with selections from Unwed Sailor, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, and the reissue of Jeff Parker’s The Relatives.

Saturday, February 5

We’ll hear music from Cassandra Jenkins’s 2021 release, An Overview On Phenomenal Nature plus music from Jeff Parker, Etta James, and more.