A Spectacular Showing From Chicago And A Boy Named If

Monday, January 24

We’ll hear music from the 2021 reissue of L.A. Woman by The Doors and selections from Rhythm and Paranoia: The Best of Bush Tetras.

Tuesday, January 25

We’ll hear music from Byways of the Moon from Dave Easley as well as selections from Jeff Parker’s Forfolks.

Wednesday, January 26

Listen for music from Ben LaMar Gay’s Open Arms To Open Us and Arooj Aftab’s Vulture Prince.

Thursday, January 27

We’ll hear music from Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble’s Now LP as well as selections from Les Filles de Illighadad’s At Pioneer Works.

Friday, January 28

Listen for music from Johnny Iguana’s Chicago Spectacular plus music from Johnny “Guitar” Watson, Junior Wells, Downchild Blues Band, and Earl King.

Saturday, January 29

The Boy Named If is the latest from Elvis Costello & The Imposters. We’ll hear music from that as well as from Aimee Mann’s Queens of the Summer Hotel.