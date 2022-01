All The Loves

Monday, January 17

We mark Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with music from Los Lobos, Jackson Browne, The Staple Singers, Stevie Wonder, and more.

Tuesday, January 18:

We’ll hear music from Illuminati Hotties, Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, and more.

Wednesday, January 19

Listen for new music from Oklahoma’s Unwed Sailor plus selections from Nils Frahm, Shawn James, and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Thursday, January 20

We’ll hear music from Pretend Friend’s Reflections In Question as well as music from Social Cinema, Yasmin Nur, Billy Strings, and more.

Friday, January 21

We’ll music from L.A. Woman, the final album by The Doors to feature vocalist Jim Morrison. It’s recently been made available in expanded form. Plus, blues music from Gov’t Mule.

Saturday, January 22

We’ll hear music from Rudy Love, Jr., Maria Elena Silva, Dead Shoes, and Jeff Parker.