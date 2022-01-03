Strange Currency's Best Local Releases of 2021
Best Albums By Local Artists
- Eros — Maria Elena Silva
- Live at Art Church — Haymakers
- No Cops — Not Cops
- Huckleberry — Jason Teubner
- Bad Hombres — The Giant Thriller
- Abandon — The Coma Calling
- Jim of Earth (original score) — The Coma Calling
- Hit Record — Dead Shoes
- Love Over Fear — Harrison Steele
- Stressed to Impress — Old Man Creaky Bones
Singles
- “Star Quality” — Social Cinema
- “Through The Cracks” — Dusty Grant
- “Cold City” — Rudy Love Jr.
- “My Favorite T-Shirt” — Yasmin Nur
- “Angel On My Shoulder” — Billy Ray & The Buttercutter
- “Fly Away With Me” — Rudy Love Jr.
- “Build” — Rudy Love Jr.
- “For You” — Dusty Grant
- “I’ve Been Fighting With God” — Junior Retreat
- “Haunted” — Junior Retreat
Local Ties
- The Dirt and the Dust — Mike Coykendall (Portland, Oregon, formerly Wichita)
- Vault of Light — Berry (Joey Lemon, Wichita)
- Pawn Shop Queen — Katie Jo (Los Angeles, formerly Wichita)
- Seven Bridges — Charles Rumback (Chicago, formerly Hutchison)
- Brand New Ghosts — Gooding (Nashville, formerly Wichita)