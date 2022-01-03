Monday, January 3

We’ll hear selections from Arooj Aftab’s Vulture Prince as well as well as selections from L’Rain’s Fatigue.

Tuesday, January 4

From Dreams To Dust is the latest from The Felice Brothers. We’ll hear music from that as well as selections from Charlie Parr’s Last of the Better Days Ahead.

Wednesday, January 5

We’ll hear music from Fun House by Hand Habits as well as selections from Illuminati Hotties, Casandra Jenkins, and others.

Thursday, January 6

Listen for music from I Don’t Live Here Anymore by The War on Drugs and DL Rossi’s Lonesome Kind.

Friday, January 7

We’ll hear new music from Old Crow Medicine Show, Shawn James, and Unwed Sailor.

Saturday, January 8

Listen for more music from our Best of 2021 list with selections from Lucy Dacus, Yamin Williams, and St. Lenox.