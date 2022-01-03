© 2022 KMUW
Monday, January 3 

We’ll hear selections from Arooj Aftab’s Vulture Prince as well as well as selections from L’Rain’s Fatigue.

Tuesday, January 4

From Dreams To Dust is the latest from The Felice Brothers. We’ll hear music from that as well as selections from Charlie Parr’s Last of the Better Days Ahead.

Wednesday, January 5 

We’ll hear music from Fun House by Hand Habits as well as selections from Illuminati Hotties, Casandra Jenkins, and others.

Thursday, January 6

Listen for music from I Don’t Live Here Anymore by The War on Drugs and DL Rossi’s Lonesome Kind.

Friday, January 7

We’ll hear new music from Old Crow Medicine Show, Shawn James, and Unwed Sailor.

Saturday, January 8

Listen for more music from our Best of 2021 list with selections from Lucy Dacus, Yamin Williams, and St. Lenox.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in English (writing) and a Master's of Fine Arts in creative writing from Wichita State University, where he was a Creative Writing Fellow. He has taught English at both WSU and Butler Community College and has served as faculty in the WSU’s School of Art, Design and Creative Industries. His academic interests lie in the areas of Public History, English Composition, Art History and Subcultures.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin